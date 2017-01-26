Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Monday, August 8, 2016 10:03 am
Saturday, August 13, 2016 6:32 am
District Basketball Standings

Current girls and boys basketball standings for Districts 7-AAA, 9A and 8AA.

TSSAA State Bowling Championships in Smyrna

The 2017 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Bowling Championships will take place this week at the Smyrna Bowling Center. The action gets underway on Thursday.

Middle Tennessee State University

Lady Raiders set for road matchup at Southern Miss



HATTIESBURG, Miss. — After a two-game home sweep, Middle Tennessee travels to Southern Miss for a Thursday night showdown against the Golden Eagles.
Raiders, Eagles to play on ESPN3 Thursday



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee is set to host Southern Miss as they look to extend their conference leading seven-game win streak.
  • Albies, Newcomb among Braves' NRIs to camp

    Travis Demeritte, Patrick Weigel, A.J. Minter and Dustin Peterson are among the Braves' prospects who have been invited to Major League camp for the first time this year. They will be joined by Ozzie Albies and Sean Newcomb, a couple of elite prospects who will return to Spring Training intent on building on the success they had while gaining this same first experience last year.
    SunTrust Park to host Georgia-Missouri game

    Before hosting its first official Major League game, SunTrust Park will serve as the site of a Southeastern Conference matchup that will pit the University of Georgia against the University of Missouri.
Black Fox Elementary School To Get 10 Classrooms, $2.2 Million Expansion

Black Fox Elementary recently broke ground with a $2.2 million expansion project which includes ten additional classrooms, storage and parking.

Suspected Serial Motel Robber Robin Wallace Phillips Arrested

Detectives on Wednesday (1/25/17) arrested Robin Wallace Phillips, a 41-year-old parolee who is suspected of committing a series of motel robberies in Davidson, Wilson and Rutherford Counties over the past few days.

New Waterpark coming to Nashville

On Wednesday, officials announced a new luxury indoor/outdoor water park will be built at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

Rape and assault under investigation in Murfreesboro

The rape allegedly took place in a rural wooded area in Rutherford County, according to the 38 year old victim.

Elderly man DOES NOT fall victim to fake Sheriff's Office Sgt.

Another scam where a caller claims to be with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has been reported in Murfreesboro.

More home for rent scams in Murfreesboro

A 43 year old Lascassas Pike man in Murfreesboro thought he found the perfect place to rent. He even sent a $1,000 security deposit...

Phony money at Sonic Restaurant in Murfreesboro

More fake bills are turning up in Murfreesboro. The most recent report was for a counterfeit $50 bill at the Sonic restaurant on Memorial Boulevard.

MTEMC to Award 10 Scholarships in 2017

Middle Tennessee Electric's SharingChange program will fund 10 - $2,000 scholarships for students in the cooperative's service area again this year.

Phone lines not working properly at Rutherford County Schools today (Wednesday 1/25/17)

The Rutherford County Schools are having phone issues this Wednesday morning. In other words, if you call the school you may not get through.

Hotel robbery in Smyrna remains under investigation

Hotel robberies have police continuing their search for clues. Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold told WGNS News...

Adoption in Tennessee is not in the hands of the Juvenile Courts

In the Rutherford County Juvenile Courts, the courts have jurisdiction over almost everything... Almost.

TDOT Fixing Potholes

Around this time of year crews must use a cold mix to fill the holes, which is only a temporary fix until asphalt can be used in the summer.

Graduating from a Rutherford County High School is not as easy as it once was

In years past, high schools in Tennessee use to pass students for graduation with a special diploma. However, that is no longer the case. James Evans, Spokesperson for the Rutherford County Schools told WGNS NEWS...

A New Park in Murfreesboro - UPDATE

The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department recently held a public open house to discuss the proposed West Park on a 123-acre parcel of land.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 8:45 pm
Gov. Haslam Visits CMS Wednesday

Governor Bill Haslam will be at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro at 9:25 Wednesday morning (1/25/2017) to observe Dr. Kyle Prince's Algebra II class.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 3:24 pm
Local woman who accidently suffocated newborn denied new trial by the TN Supreme Court

A LaVergne woman who was sentenced in a Rutherford County Courtroom to spend ten years of her life in prison asked the courts for a second chance at trial. However, the Tennessee Supreme Court said NO.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 3:01 pm
Lottery tickets stolen in Murfreesboro, Two men arrested

385 Tennessee Lottery Tickets were stolen from the Kroger Store on South Church Street Monday morning in Murfreesboro.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:53 pm
Classic Cars + Vintage Wedding Dresses at Oaklands Mansion

Head to Oakland Mansion at 900 N. Maney Avenue from 1:00 to 4:00 on Saturday afternoon, February 11th, and enjoy a display of antique cars and vintage wedding dresses.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:38 pm
Uncle Dave Macon Days needs Volunteers

Uncle Dave Macon Days is a music and arts festival which honors traditional American music and the career of the first superstar of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Famer, Uncle Dave Macon.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 1:53 pm
Contributor Newspaper Distributors getting citations from Murfreesboro Police

UPDATE: On Tuesday (1/24/17), the Contributor made the decision to stop services in Murfreesboro. A deal could not be reached with the City of Murfreesboro.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 1:14 pm
More Habitat for Humanity Homes to be built in Rutherford County

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) has received funding and support from several area businesses for the first of two "House of Faith" builds in 2017.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:27 pm
MFRD and MPD to Participate in Guns N Hoses Basketball Game to Benefit Relay for Life

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Murfreesboro Police Department will be suiting up soon to play a friendly game of basketball for a good cause.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 11:30 am
Flu is on the rise

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, over the past week more than 7,000 people have been treated for the flu at clinics across the state.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:23 am
Man who saved lives in

When US Airways Flight 1549, or "The Miracle on the Hudson," ditched into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, Dave Sanderson knew he was exactly where he was supposed to be.

