U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement in response to the Trump administration's sanctions against Iran.
The normally True Blue MTSU campus added a dash of red to the color scheme Friday, Feb. 3, to celebrate National Wear Red Day.
Hearing the words, "you have breast cancer" is a frightening time in a woman's life. Between the shocking news of diagnosis and the great number of appointments, one of the most important resources in this journey is a trusting and healthy patient/provider relationship.
Murfreesboro Aviation has announced that they will be hosting a flying poker run on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The event is open to all qualified pilots, their families, and passengers.
Benjamin Edward Henry Bradley, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, for his role as the primary supplier of tens of thousands of diverted prescription pills that were shipped from the Detroit area into Middle Tennessee
About 50 percent of drivers killed in Tennessee traffic fatalities failed to wear their seatbelts, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office reported.
DIRECTV by EnterSource / NewsRadio WGNS recently presented the MVP and Game of the Week to the Oakland boys.
Terry McBurney, 47, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and former Major with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department, pleaded guilty Friday (2/3/17) in U.S. District Court to charges of unlawful...
These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...
UPDATE: Reports indicate 47 year old Jamie Climer, was believed to be sitting on the train tracks, was struck and killed by the CSX locomotive shortly after 6:00, Wednesday evening.
Four veteran supervisors were promoted to command positions at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.
Working in pairs of two, 10 Blackman High School students tackled an assignment from William McDowell, professor and chairholder of the Wright Chair of Entrepreneurship in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at MTSU.
Saint Thomas Medical Partners is proud to announce the opening of a new full-service care center in Murfreesboro, part of Rutherford County.
During the media only event one of the guest speakers will hit close to home for Rutherford County families. Clifton Braunwalder, a 13-year-old Boy Scout who was struck and killed by an impaired driver in 2014...
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a safety belt checkpoint on February the 10th in Rutherford County.
A Goodwill employee in Smyrna will receive a donated vehicle through the nonprofit's Wheels-to-Work program on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The 8th Annual Celebrity Waiters Dinner benefiting The Family Center and other Exchange Club projects will be held Thursday April 6th at Stones River Country Club, 1830 NW Broad in Murfreesboro.
A trailer that was used for local mission related service, was stolen from First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.
Operation: Rutherford Recycles will be hosting a "recycling" booth to collect flat or lightly used tennis balls for PAWS of Rutherford County. It will not only benefit PAWS, but will provide an outlet for the community to get their used tennis balls out of the landfill and into the shelter for the animals to play with.
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement today after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch:
He told me that he became homeless shortly after his divorce several years ago. However, his most recent battle started when he twisted his ankle and tore several ligament's.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday (2/2/17) with its local U.S. Customs and Border Protection office to expose how Trump...
Tennessee Vols football receiver and former Blackman High School quarterback Jauan Jennings was arrested for drug possession.
Wednesday was the Statewide Day of Action in Tennessee and there were two opposing rallies on the historic Murfreesboro square at the same time.
