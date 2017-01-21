Sat, Jan 21, 2017
State Farm Prep Basketball

Monday, August 8, 2016 10:03 am
State Farm Prep Basketball

Tuesday
Stewarts Creek at Riverdale

Friday
Riverdale at Oakland


Coaches Corner

Saturday, August 13, 2016 6:32 am
Coaches Corner

GIRLS BASKETBALL COACHES

RIVERDALE - 8:05am
SMYRNA - 8:25am
BLACKMAN - 8:40am
LA VERGNE - 8:55am
OAKLAND - 9:10am
STEWARTS CREEK - 9:25am
SIEGEL - 9:40am
EAGLEVILLE - 9:55am

MTCS Cougar Corner presented by Hall Bowling Automotive
10:10am


Chip Walters has men's basketball games while Dick Palmer brings you Lady Raider action here on your True Blue station, NewsRadio WGNS.


NewsRadio WGNS On-Air Schedule

Wednesday, August 5, 2015 5:28 pm


4:00am: Early Show with Jon Dinkins
6:30am: Morning News with Scott Walker
7:50am: Swap N' Shop with Bart Walker
8:10am: Action Line with Bart Walker
9:00am: The Truman Show with Truman Jones
10:00am: Rutherford Issues with Bryan Barrett
11:00am: The Clark Howard Show
1:00pm: The Dave Ramsey Show
4:00pm: Financial Coaching Radio
4:40pm: All That's News with Matt Lane
5:00pm: All Sports Talk
6:00pm: Evening News
*or MTSU, High School or Braves Games
8:00pm: Coast to Coast AM


Prep Sports

District Basketball Standings

Current girls and boys basketball standings for Districts 7-AAA, 9A and 8AA.

TSSAA State Bowling Championships in Smyrna

The 2017 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Bowling Championships will take place this week at the Smyrna Bowling Center. The action gets underway on Thursday.

Middle Tennessee State University

MT sets personal, school records to cap weekend



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On the final day of the Vanderbilt Invitational, Middle Tennessee's Sampson Laari captured a school record, and Agnes Abu grabbed a first-place finish to conclude a successful weekend.
Johnson pours in career-high 37 in Lady Raider win



<strong>MURFREESBORO, Tenn.</strong> – Middle Tennessee's dominance over Florida Atlantic continued as the Blue Raiders walked away with an 87-69 win at the Murphy Center Saturday.
ATL Homepage News

  • Braves add veteran Suzuki as backstop insurance

    Instead of gambling on the possibility Tyler Flowers will remain healthy enough this season to negate the glaring weakness in their backup-catching department, the Braves made a slight upgrade on Saturday, when they agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kurt Suzuki. A Major League source confirmed agreement on this deal, which is pending a physical. The team hasn't confirmed the contract.
    Inbox: What are Andruw's HOF chances?

    Is there a strong Hall of Fame case to be made for Andruw Jones? Braves beat reporter Mark Bowman answers this and more in the latest Inbox.
January 20th Prep Scoreboard

Check out scores from prep basketball from January 20th.

New WGNS App Hits Apple Store & Google Play

Friday, January 20, 2017 4:03 pm
New WGNS App Hits Apple Store & Google Play

Rutherford Countians have an updated way to keep up with local news, weather and listen live to NewsRadio WGNS. A totally re-designed app is now available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play.

It's "School Board Appreciation" Week

It's

Governor Bill Haslam has declared Jan. 22-28, 2017 as School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee.

Arts Center of Cannon County says THANK YOU

Arts Center of Cannon County says THANK YOU

Scarlett Turney is retiring as the education director of the Arts Center of Cannon County. Lindsey Mapes has been named to that position.

Ram's "Stay Calm" For Motorists Review

Ram's

Murfreesboro Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran has a way for you to "Stay Calm" while motoring around the 'Boro. Avoid these trouble spots through January 28th.

WEDDING DRESS Exhibit Open At Oaklands Mansion

WEDDING DRESS Exhibit Open At Oaklands Mansion

Stories of our community will come to life through "Wedding Dresses Through The Decades" on display daily at Oaklands Mansion now through March 5, 2017.

Chair of Tennessee Democratic Party: "Resist and Persevere"

Chair of Tennessee Democratic Party:

The Tennessee Democratic Party has made it known publicly that they have distaste in the United States Presidency as opposed to suggesting that both parties should work together for the common good of all people.

New Restaurant on Memorial Blvd. Planned

New Restaurant on Memorial Blvd. Planned

A new nearly 63-hundred square foot restaurant on one-and-a-half acres is coming to the east side of Memorial Boulevard, just across the street from Sir Pizza.

UPDATE: Rutherford County man charged in Cannon County Deaths

UPDATE: Rutherford County man charged in Cannon County Deaths

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Rutherford County man accused of killing two individuals and injuring a third in a Cannon County incident from over the weekend.

New Rutherford County Jail Administrator Named

New Rutherford County Jail Administrator Named

Correctional Work Center Superintendent Bernard Salandy was named jail administrator Thursday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Have you seen this man?

Have you seen this man?

The Coffee County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help. Authorities are searching for Jeremiah James Vandagriff age 33.

Obituaries (Listen online)

These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...

Another Good Year for The Murfreesboro Annual Financial Report

Another Good Year for The Murfreesboro Annual Financial Report

City council heard from Jobe, Hastings & Associates Thursday night with regards to Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year June 30, 2016.

United Way 2017 Catalyst Program Class Announced

United Way 2017 Catalyst Program Class Announced

Twenty-one individuals were recently selected to participate in United Way's Catalyst program. The new class of business leaders, identified by the Catalyst Alumni Council, will participate in the six month program...

Friday Groundbreaking at Black Fox Elementary School

Friday Groundbreaking at Black Fox Elementary School

Murfreesboro City Schools will celebrate the expansion of Black Fox elementary with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday (Jan. 20, 2017).

Murfreesboro woman found in the grass on Thursday raped

Murfreesboro woman found in the grass on Thursday raped

The victim was found lying in the grass next to Gentleman Jim's bar on Greenland Drive in Murfreesboro. When police noticed the woman in the pre-daylight hours of Thursday morning (1/19/17), they quickly called for paramedics.

3 Month old dies in Murfreesboro - Family struggling to afford headstone

Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:05 pm
3 Month old dies in Murfreesboro - Family struggling to afford headstone

The parents of a 3 month old in Murfreesboro are trying their best to make ends meet after the death of the small child.

Murfreesboro victim buys diamond online, later finds out it was a fake

Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:13 pm
Murfreesboro victim buys diamond online, later finds out it was a fake

There are many reasons why you should get to know your jeweler and shop local for jewelry... One of the many reasons deals with fraud on the internet.

Permit approved for Middle Point Landfill

Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:51 am
Permit approved for Middle Point Landfill

The state is giving Middle Point Landfill a permit to treat water from its rock-crushing operation despite opposition from area residents and an environmental group.

$1,000+ Shoplifting case in Murfreesboro

Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:44 am
$1,000+ Shoplifting case in Murfreesboro

On Wednesday (1/18/17) afternoon, a female entered the local store, filled up a shopping cart with men's and women's clothing, and then calmly pushed the overfilled cart out the front door.

New courtroom in the local jail is saving taxpayers big money

Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:23 am
New courtroom in the local jail is saving taxpayers big money

Newly appointed Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh told WGNS the new courtroom is saving money for taxpayers...

3 Year sentence handed down for "Aggravated Child Sexual Battery"

Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:42 am
3 Year sentence handed down for

A 54 year old Smithville man indicted last year for the rape of a child was in DeKalb County Criminal Court Wednesday.

House fire in nearby Wartrace

Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:39 am
House fire in nearby Wartrace

Coffee County Deputy Joey Ricco responded to a call around 4am Tuesday at 1344 French Brantley Road in Wartrace due to a structure fire.

Thieves steal leaf blower from landscaping truck at gas station

Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:05 am
Thieves steal leaf blower from landscaping truck at gas station

Talk about a bold theft, the suspects pulled into a South Church Street gas station and stole a leaf blower off the back of a landscaping truck.

Where is the car that the victim bought?

Thursday, January 19, 2017 9:55 am
Where is the car that the victim bought?

A fraud case was reported to Murfreesboro Police on Wednesday.

Community invited to hear 'eminent' pianist Charles Asche Jan. 29 in MTSU's 'Keyboard Artist Series'

Thursday, January 19, 2017 9:15 am
Community invited to hear 'eminent' pianist Charles Asche Jan. 29 in MTSU's 'Keyboard Artist Series'

Internationally acclaimed pianist Charles Asche will bring the works of Beethoven and Chopin to life in the third public concert of MTSU's 2016-17 Keyboard Artist Series, set Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Wright Building's Hinton Music Hall.

