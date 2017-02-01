Friday
Blackman at Siegel
Tuesday, February 7
Smyrna at Blackman
Friday, February 10
Stewarts Creek at Smyrna
Feb. 15-22
District 7-AAA Tournament
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced $2,071,417 in recycling equipment, recycling rebates and used oil grants for FY 2017 projects to help reduce landfill waste in Tennessee and move materials to the best highest use.
"We have more than $10.5 billion in much-needed projects across this state," said Susie Alcorn, executive director of the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Murfreesboro Police Department will be suiting up soon to play a friendly game of basketball for a good cause this Saturday.
These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...
Imagine being prostituted by your own mother at age 6. That is what one Murfreesboro woman went through who later became addicted to crack cocaine.
Evidently, the woman was in a vehicle that was pulled over for having expired tags this past week and in the car was a bag that contained a brown substance that looked like heroin.
Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra President Jane McNulty told the Murfreesboro Rotary Club that as the local organization celebrates thirty-five years, it continues to need financial as well as attendance support.
Treat your family to a free day at the Discovery Center on Sunday (2/5/17). Learn about the Chinese New Year.
A job and resource fair will be held February 8th from 10-2pm at the La Vergne multi-purpose building, located next to city hall at 5093 Murfreesboro Road.
A Cannon County woman is charged for the third time with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using the state's healthcare insurance program for payment.
Crisis Text Line provides access to a trained crisis counselor who can provide immediate support and referrals not just for suicidal thoughts, but also for anxiety, depression, child and domestic abuse, substance abuse, eating disorders, human trafficking, and beyond.
For 36 hours Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5, in the MTSU Science Building, Hack-MT will gather software developers, visual designers, programmers, computer science and computer information systems students from area universities, including MTSU, to form teams to invent new Web platforms, mobile apps and electronic gadgets.
While there was a language barrier for Murfreesboro Police to overcome, it was confirmed that the 28 year old victim was on Mercury Boulevard when he was robbed at gunpoint.
Illegal Procedure: Using one knife and/or cutting board for everything? That's a quick route to cross-contamination and food-borne illness!
The victim said that the buyer handed him three one hundred dollar bills that he discovered seconds later, were fake.
Only 60 openings are available for the 2017 MTSU Girl Day, part of the worldwide campaign to introduce girls to the world of engineering.
Fine art and fine craft will be featured during the Boro Art Crawl on February 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The Center for the Arts will be presenting 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL February 10 - 26, 2017. During the run of this production, The Center will be recognizing local women who have made a difference in the workforce by honoring them with a "9 to 5 Change It!" Award.
La Vergne Police have arrested a suspect in the November shooting at the intersection of Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Murfreesboro Road.
The uncle of former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold pleads guilty in federal court for his part in the JailCigs case.
TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna is changing the way patients and their families think about and experience joint replacement surgery since the introduction of the Center for Joint Replacement.
There's more counterfeit cash floating around Murfreesboro. Incidents at the Sonic on Fortress and Wal-Mart on Joe B. Jackson have been reported.
It's happened again. Murfreesboro Police are looking for three black females who took over 12-grand in merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store on Medical Center Parkway.
