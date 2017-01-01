As the New Year 2017 rings-in, WGNS celebrates 70-years of being your Good Neighbor Station. Thank you!
Traffic Engineer Ram Bachandran warns that traffic challenges return Tuesday. Projects that were "on hold" over the holidays, ramp up again. Here's his forecast through January 7th.
A high tech traffic computerized system will soon improve traffic flow at 14 intersections seven miles of Murfreesboro roadway. TDOT awarded this city a $3.35-million grant to cover the project on sections of East Northfield Boulevard as well as Rutherford Boulevard.
The ninth annual 2017 Nightwatch at Murfreesboro's First Presbyterian Church was held from 6:30 to 10:00 Friday night (12/30/2016). Nightwatch not only brought a coss-section of this community together, but it also introduced a new initiative to help individuals being released from jail.
Former Rutherford County Schools Superintendent Jerry Gaither passed away Wednesday (12/28/2016) after a brief illness. Visitation will be from noon until 2:00 o'clock Sunday afternoon (1/1/2017) at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at Lascassas Pike, with the service to follow at 2:00PM. David Dunn will officiate and the burial will be in Donnell Cemetery in Auburntown.
A FedEx delivery driver from Murfreesboro was struck by a train while making a recent drop off in Franklin, Tennessee. WGNS' Ron Jordan has the story.
Police report that the man drove the 1999 Nissan Quest around the corner, punctured the gas tank, and let it drain into the street.
UPDATE: The suspect actually lives and works within one mile of where the robbery unfolded. The culprit was tracked down with the use of a Police K-9.
Citizens in the city must also be aware that there are specific times that use of fireworks is permitted inside the city limits. According to City Code, "Fireworks may be used between 10:00 am and 12:00 am (midnight) on December 31st, and between 12:01 am (midnight) and 1:00 am and 10:00 am and 11:00 pm on January 1st."
These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...
If you own property within the City of Murfreesboro, city property taxes are typically due by Dec. 31 but payment can be made on or before January 3, 2017 without penalty and interest.
The Murfreesboro NAACP invites the community to honor area citizens at the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast at 9:00 o'clock Saturday morning, January 14, 2017 in the Tennessee Room of MTSU's James Union Building.
A story that WGNS broadcast earlier this week showed that Rutherford County continues to grow. But, what will the population in the City of Murfreesboro look like in the future.
Have you ever wondered why local authorities announce to the public where DUI and Seat Belt checkpoints will be located and when? The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed by law, they have to.
47 year old Randall Joe Swindle of Murfreesboro is charged with carrying or possession of a weapon by a felon, vandalism, theft of property over $1,000, and aggravated burglary.
The Cliff Ricketts era of alternative fuels research at MTSU ended recently with one final attempt to successfully drive U.S. 231 in Tennessee between the Kentucky and Alabama state lines using a wood gasification process.
The 15th annual Polar Bear Plunge will take place on January 7th at the outdoor SportsCom pool in Murfreesboro.
After long time Rutherford County attorney Jim Cope resigned as the county attorney this past October, the county has been pleased with their new legal representation.
City Manager Rob Lyons has named Angela Jackson as Director of the Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department.
One new school will open in 2017 and three changes or renovations are on the drawing board for the upcoming school year in Rutherford County.
The attempted robbery of a 40-year old man on Bradyville Pike did not turn out well for the three robbers. The trio left empty handed.
An East Castle Street man who was investigated by Murfreesboro Police is facing over 25 counts of "Cruelty to Animal" charges.
A Murfreesboro Police Officer saved the life of a young man who was attempting suicide on Wednesday night next to the Publix Grocery Store on South Rutherford Boulevard.
City Manager Rob Lyons has named Marty J. McCurry as Director of Golf for the City of Murfreesboro. McCurry takes up the role of retiring director Tracy Wilkins who has served as director since 1987.
