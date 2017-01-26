Friday
Riverdale at Oakland
Tuesday, January 31
Blackman at Oakland
Friday, February 3
Blackman at Siegel
Black Fox Elementary recently broke ground with a $2.2 million expansion project which includes ten additional classrooms, storage and parking.
Detectives on Wednesday (1/25/17) arrested Robin Wallace Phillips, a 41-year-old parolee who is suspected of committing a series of motel robberies in Davidson, Wilson and Rutherford Counties over the past few days.
On Wednesday, officials announced a new luxury indoor/outdoor water park will be built at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.
The rape allegedly took place in a rural wooded area in Rutherford County, according to the 38 year old victim.
Another scam where a caller claims to be with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has been reported in Murfreesboro.
A 43 year old Lascassas Pike man in Murfreesboro thought he found the perfect place to rent. He even sent a $1,000 security deposit...
More fake bills are turning up in Murfreesboro. The most recent report was for a counterfeit $50 bill at the Sonic restaurant on Memorial Boulevard.
Middle Tennessee Electric's SharingChange program will fund 10 - $2,000 scholarships for students in the cooperative's service area again this year.
The Rutherford County Schools are having phone issues this Wednesday morning. In other words, if you call the school you may not get through.
Hotel robberies have police continuing their search for clues. Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold told WGNS News...
In the Rutherford County Juvenile Courts, the courts have jurisdiction over almost everything... Almost.
Around this time of year crews must use a cold mix to fill the holes, which is only a temporary fix until asphalt can be used in the summer.
In years past, high schools in Tennessee use to pass students for graduation with a special diploma. However, that is no longer the case. James Evans, Spokesperson for the Rutherford County Schools told WGNS NEWS...
The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department recently held a public open house to discuss the proposed West Park on a 123-acre parcel of land.
These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...
Governor Bill Haslam will be at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro at 9:25 Wednesday morning (1/25/2017) to observe Dr. Kyle Prince's Algebra II class.
A LaVergne woman who was sentenced in a Rutherford County Courtroom to spend ten years of her life in prison asked the courts for a second chance at trial. However, the Tennessee Supreme Court said NO.
385 Tennessee Lottery Tickets were stolen from the Kroger Store on South Church Street Monday morning in Murfreesboro.
Head to Oakland Mansion at 900 N. Maney Avenue from 1:00 to 4:00 on Saturday afternoon, February 11th, and enjoy a display of antique cars and vintage wedding dresses.
Uncle Dave Macon Days is a music and arts festival which honors traditional American music and the career of the first superstar of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Famer, Uncle Dave Macon.
UPDATE: On Tuesday (1/24/17), the Contributor made the decision to stop services in Murfreesboro. A deal could not be reached with the City of Murfreesboro.
Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) has received funding and support from several area businesses for the first of two "House of Faith" builds in 2017.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Murfreesboro Police Department will be suiting up soon to play a friendly game of basketball for a good cause.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, over the past week more than 7,000 people have been treated for the flu at clinics across the state.
When US Airways Flight 1549, or "The Miracle on the Hudson," ditched into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, Dave Sanderson knew he was exactly where he was supposed to be.
