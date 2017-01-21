Tuesday
Rutherford Countians have an updated way to keep up with local news, weather and listen live to NewsRadio WGNS. A totally re-designed app is now available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play.
Scarlett Turney is retiring as the education director of the Arts Center of Cannon County. Lindsey Mapes has been named to that position.
Murfreesboro Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran has a way for you to "Stay Calm" while motoring around the 'Boro. Avoid these trouble spots through January 28th.
Stories of our community will come to life through "Wedding Dresses Through The Decades" on display daily at Oaklands Mansion now through March 5, 2017.
The Tennessee Democratic Party has made it known publicly that they have distaste in the United States Presidency as opposed to suggesting that both parties should work together for the common good of all people.
A new nearly 63-hundred square foot restaurant on one-and-a-half acres is coming to the east side of Memorial Boulevard, just across the street from Sir Pizza.
Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Rutherford County man accused of killing two individuals and injuring a third in a Cannon County incident from over the weekend.
Correctional Work Center Superintendent Bernard Salandy was named jail administrator Thursday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
The Coffee County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help. Authorities are searching for Jeremiah James Vandagriff age 33.
These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...
City council heard from Jobe, Hastings & Associates Thursday night with regards to Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year June 30, 2016.
Twenty-one individuals were recently selected to participate in United Way's Catalyst program. The new class of business leaders, identified by the Catalyst Alumni Council, will participate in the six month program...
Murfreesboro City Schools will celebrate the expansion of Black Fox elementary with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday (Jan. 20, 2017).
The victim was found lying in the grass next to Gentleman Jim's bar on Greenland Drive in Murfreesboro. When police noticed the woman in the pre-daylight hours of Thursday morning (1/19/17), they quickly called for paramedics.
The parents of a 3 month old in Murfreesboro are trying their best to make ends meet after the death of the small child.
There are many reasons why you should get to know your jeweler and shop local for jewelry... One of the many reasons deals with fraud on the internet.
The state is giving Middle Point Landfill a permit to treat water from its rock-crushing operation despite opposition from area residents and an environmental group.
On Wednesday (1/18/17) afternoon, a female entered the local store, filled up a shopping cart with men's and women's clothing, and then calmly pushed the overfilled cart out the front door.
A 54 year old Smithville man indicted last year for the rape of a child was in DeKalb County Criminal Court Wednesday.
Coffee County Deputy Joey Ricco responded to a call around 4am Tuesday at 1344 French Brantley Road in Wartrace due to a structure fire.
Talk about a bold theft, the suspects pulled into a South Church Street gas station and stole a leaf blower off the back of a landscaping truck.
Internationally acclaimed pianist Charles Asche will bring the works of Beethoven and Chopin to life in the third public concert of MTSU's 2016-17 Keyboard Artist Series, set Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Wright Building's Hinton Music Hall.
