Mon, Jan 9, 2017
State Farm Prep Basketball

Monday, August 8, 2016 10:03 am
State Farm Prep Basketball

Tuesday, January 10
Oakland at Stewarts Creek

Friday, January 13
Stewarts Creek at Siegel


Coaches Corner

Saturday, August 13, 2016 6:32 am
Coaches Corner

BOYS BASKETBALL COACHES

RIVERDALE - 8:05am
SMYRNA - 8:25am
BLACKMAN - 8:40am
LA VERGNE - 8:55am
OAKLAND - 9:10am
STEWARTS CREEK - 9:25am
SIEGEL - 9:40am
EAGLEVILLE - 9:55am

MTCS Cougar Corner presented by Hall Bowling Automotive
10:10am


Chip Walters has men's basketball games while Dick Palmer brings you Lady Raider action here on your True Blue station, NewsRadio WGNS.


NewsRadio WGNS On-Air Schedule

Wednesday, August 5, 2015 5:28 pm


4:00am: Early Show with Jon Dinkins
6:30am: Morning News with Scott Walker
7:50am: Swap N' Shop with Bart Walker
8:10am: Action Line with Bart Walker
9:00am: The Truman Show with Truman Jones
10:00am: Rutherford Issues with Bryan Barrett
11:00am: The Clark Howard Show
1:00pm: The Dave Ramsey Show
4:00pm: Financial Coaching Radio
4:40pm: All That's News with Matt Lane
5:00pm: All Sports Talk
6:00pm: Evening News
*or MTSU, High School or Braves Games
8:00pm: Coast to Coast AM


Prep Sports

Siegel Hires Michael Copley as Football Coach

Siegel High has a new football coach, replacing Greg Wyant who stepped down at the end of the season.

District Basketball Standings

Current girls and boys basketball standings for District 7-AAA (as of 1-4-17).

Middle Tennessee State University

Lee named to Freshman All-American team



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee wide receiver Ty Lee had a remarkable freshman season on the field and his hard work has been rewarded with an inclusion on the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American Team.
MT claims seven top finishes in Ed Temple Classic



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee nabbed seven first-place finishes, with the women's squad claiming five top spots, in a successful day Sunday at the Ed Temple Classic hosted by Tennessee State.
ATL Homepage News

News

Recycle Your Cut Christmas Tree

Recycle Your Cut Christmas Tree

Instead of throwing your Christmas tree into thegarbage and taking-up space in the landfill, RECYCLE it! Residents in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and La Vergne all have recycle locations starting the day after Christmas.

Gas Remains Slightly Higher at $2.09

Gas Remains Slightly Higher at $2.09

Motorists saw little change at the pump last week. Here in the 'Boro many discounters were offering regular gas at $2.09 per gallon.

Sheriff Robert Arnold's Cousin fired from Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Robert Arnold's Cousin fired from Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office

Another Rutherford County Sheriff's Office employee has been fired. With the story, here is WGNS' Ron Jordan...

Obituaries (Listen online)

These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...

Rutherford County Schools CLOSED Monday, M'boro City OPEN ON TIME

Rutherford County Schools CLOSED Monday, M'boro City OPEN ON TIME

Rutherford County Schools must remain closed Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, because of ongoing road conditions in several rural areas of the county.

Snow Patrol Closings / Cancellations / Delays for MONDAY

Snow Patrol Closings / Cancellations / Delays for MONDAY

Check out the latest Snow Patrol Report from NewsRadio WGNS for closings, cancellations and delays for MONDAY.

"Letter Of Intent" to United Way deadline is Friday

If you represent a non-profit organization, and would like to be considered to be a part of United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, the deadline to submit your Letter of Intent application is this coming Friday, January 13, 2017.

Manchester Man Arrested after 10th revoked/suspended charge

Manchester Man Arrested after 10th revoked/suspended charge

On Thursday evening Tennessee Highway Patrolman Timothy Johnson stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in nearby Coffee County.

Helping out those in cold times

Helping out those in cold times

Simply make a phone call or knock on the door of an elderly neighbor during the cold weather. It takes a minute to check in and make sure they are doing alright.

MTSU Professor looks at Vietnam in the 1960's and 70's...

MTSU Professor looks at Vietnam in the 1960's and 70's...

Professor Larry Burriss at MTSU takes a deeper look at Vietnam in the 1960's and 70's...

Polar Bear Jump Honors Vice Mayor Doug Young

2016: Doug Young and Ben Hall McFarlin
2016: Doug Young and Ben Hall McFarlin

The 15th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at SportsCom's Boro Beach honored Vice Mayor Doug Young, who passed away last month. Young jumped at all of the previous events.

High School Juniors Have Until Wednesday To Apply For Chamber Internships

High School Juniors Have Until Wednesday To Apply For Chamber Internships

Applications for high school juniors are now available through this coming Wednesday (1/11/2017) wanting to pursue highly competitive High School Internship program offered by Chamber of Commerce.

Too Cold To Play Outside, Perfect Time For Reading

Too Cold To Play Outside, Perfect Time For Reading

Linebaugh Library in Murfreesboro and the Smyrna Public Library are both offering "Winter Reading Programs".

Guide for Ram's Road Warriors through January 14th

Guide for Ram's Road Warriors through January 14th

It's super cold now, but as the week progresses temps will rise to normalcy. City Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran says as the mercury rises, so will traffic jams at construction sites. Here's Ram's traffic challenge areas today through January 14th.

Snowfall Exits, Slick Roads Remain

Snowfall Exits, Slick Roads Remain

While the snowfall has exited, bitter cold means the slick road conditions will remain.

Recent Articles

Road Conditions Due to Snow or Ice

Friday, January 6, 2017 1:03 pm
Road Conditions Due to Snow or Ice

Road conditions are still somewhat hazardous across Rutherford County.

Monday: $10 spay/neuter and rabies shot!

Friday, January 6, 2017 12:48 pm
Monday: $10 spay/neuter and rabies shot!

If you have been meaning to spay or neuter your cat or dog, but have put it off. Beesley Animal Clin at 2215 Keeneland Commerical Boulevard is offering $10 operations on a first-come basis this Monday (1/9/2017).

Help in the cold weather

Friday, January 6, 2017 12:33 pm
Help in the cold weather

Help is available for those who lack heat in the Murfreesboro area.

TDOT Rapid Hire Events in Middle Tennessee this Month

Friday, January 6, 2017 12:02 pm
TDOT Rapid Hire Events in Middle Tennessee this Month

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting three Rapid Hire events this month, with same-day job offers made for chosen applicants.

Bonnaroo tickets on sale January 11th.

Friday, January 6, 2017 11:13 am
Bonnaroo tickets on sale January 11th.

Tickets to this summer's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester go on sale Jan. 11th.

Murfreesboro woman attacked in her driveway

Friday, January 6, 2017 10:55 am
Murfreesboro woman attacked in her driveway

A 45 year old Murfreesboro woman was assaulted and left unresponsive by her attacker. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the area of Givan Court off of Greenland Drive.

City Council Honors Vice Mayor Doug Young and Discusses Council Vacancies

Thursday, January 5, 2017 9:28 pm
City Council Honors Vice Mayor Doug Young and Discusses Council Vacancies

In their first meeting of the new year, city council honored Vice Mayor Doug Young's legacy.

Siegel Hires Michael Copley as Football Coach

Thursday, January 5, 2017 4:54 pm
Siegel Hires Michael Copley as Football Coach

Siegel High has a new football coach, replacing Greg Wyant who stepped down at the end of the season.

46% Install child safety seats incorrectly

Thursday, January 5, 2017 3:25 pm
46% Install child safety seats incorrectly

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a report in 2015 that showed 6% of parents don't use a child car seat and 2% of children are not buckled in at all.

Ready, set--SNOW! Murfreesboro Is Ready

Thursday, January 5, 2017 11:24 am
Ready, set--SNOW! Murfreesboro Is Ready

The City of Murfreesboro is stocked and ready to clear streets of ice and snow again this winter season. The City Street Division currently has a total stockpile of 900 tons of salt and have readied snow plows and trucks for the winter season. The salt is maintained at the City's Solid Waste facility located at 4765 Florence Rd.

