Mike Fitzhugh is officially the new Rutherford County Sheriff. After being voted in by the Rutherford County Commission last Thursday and sworn in after the meeting, he received his bond at 12:01am Monday morning.
Riverdale senior Anastasia Hayes has been selected a member of the 16th annual McDonald's All American girls team.
Bryce Edwards of Murfreesboro will be among the members of the U.S. Navy Band, performing at the inauguration of Donald Trump. He plays the euphonium in the Navy Band, which he joined in 2007.
We have an update on the deadly weekend shooting incident in Woodbury. Two are now dead after the incident, which happened Saturday on Choctaw Drive.
We celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. Millions will honor his memory with a national day of service.
These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...
The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March begins at noon Monday (1/16/2017) at Central Magnet School and goes to the Patterson Community Center. Once there, a full afternoon of free activities telling about the Civil Rights Movement will be offered.
Middle Tennessee State University will continue its long-running and successful run of hosting state championships for select high school sports at its facilities following this week's decision by the TSSAA.
Whoever said "If you don't like today's weather, it will change tomorrow", certainly knew about Middle Tennessee. Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran said this gets construction crews off-schedule and that creates traffic challenges. He suggests you avoid these areas today through January 21st.
MTSU's popular Rape Aggression Defense classes will continue this spring with a new five-week session for safety-conscious women on and around the MTSU campus beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Tennessee Room in MTSU's James Union Building was packed Saturday morning (1/14/2017) for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast sponsored by the Murfreesboro branch of the NAACP.
Another administrator promoted by Robert Arnold has been fired. On Thursday (1/12/2017) Major Derrell Cagle was relieved of his duties of overseeing the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday to adopt a resolution requesting the Tennessee General Assembly pass a Private Act amending the Murfreesboro Charter in order to fill the vacancy left by the late Vice Mayor Doug Young.
State Representative Bryan Terry, M.D. (R-Murfreesboro) has been appointed Chairman of the House Health Subcommittee. Speaker Beth Harwell made the announcement along with other committee assignments at the conclusion of the 110th General Assembly's organizational session that concluded on Thursday.
Scammers posing as Sheriff's Office deputies threatened to arrest citizens for missing jury duty unless they pay hundreds of dollars on Money.Pak cards, a Rutherford County Sheriff's detective said.
The Linebaugh Library is taking "one stop shopping" to the highest level. While you're checking out a book, you can also renew your drivers license at the library.
The 21-member Rutherford County Commission voted retired Sheriff's Department Captain Mike Fitzhugh as interim sheriff
A 56 year old Murfreesboro man reported to police that he was stabbed in the hand. The report was filed at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Fake $20 bills continue to circulate Murfreesboro. The most recent report was filed by a non-profit on Memorial Blvd.
Bonnaroo announced that U2 will be headlining the 2017 music festival in Manchester earlier this week and Wednesday more performers were announced.
Murfreesboro Police Department officials recently announced the start of a Police Chaplain Program. The program materialized as the agency considered new ways to bring the community together with the Department.
African American art, cuisine, dance and more will be featured Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m., as Murfreesboro City Schools and Patterson Park Community Center...
The T-Double-S-Double-A's Board of Control voted to extend contracts with Rutherford County to continue to host state championships in several sports.
State Senator Jim Tracy (R-Shelbyville) has been appointed Speaker Pro Tempore of the Tennessee Senate. The announcement was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally today as the 110th General Assembly concluded their organizational session.
Shoppers and their families are invited to Stones River Mall's first event of the year! Movie at the Mall will feature a free showing of Disney's "Finding Dory" at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Food Court.
