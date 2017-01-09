Tuesday, January 10
Oakland at Stewarts Creek
Friday, January 13
Stewarts Creek at Siegel
Instead of throwing your Christmas tree into thegarbage and taking-up space in the landfill, RECYCLE it! Residents in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and La Vergne all have recycle locations starting the day after Christmas.
Motorists saw little change at the pump last week. Here in the 'Boro many discounters were offering regular gas at $2.09 per gallon.
Another Rutherford County Sheriff's Office employee has been fired. With the story, here is WGNS' Ron Jordan...
These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...
Rutherford County Schools must remain closed Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, because of ongoing road conditions in several rural areas of the county.
Check out the latest Snow Patrol Report from NewsRadio WGNS for closings, cancellations and delays for MONDAY.
If you represent a non-profit organization, and would like to be considered to be a part of United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, the deadline to submit your Letter of Intent application is this coming Friday, January 13, 2017.
On Thursday evening Tennessee Highway Patrolman Timothy Johnson stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in nearby Coffee County.
Simply make a phone call or knock on the door of an elderly neighbor during the cold weather. It takes a minute to check in and make sure they are doing alright.
The 15th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at SportsCom's Boro Beach honored Vice Mayor Doug Young, who passed away last month. Young jumped at all of the previous events.
Applications for high school juniors are now available through this coming Wednesday (1/11/2017) wanting to pursue highly competitive High School Internship program offered by Chamber of Commerce.
Linebaugh Library in Murfreesboro and the Smyrna Public Library are both offering "Winter Reading Programs".
It's super cold now, but as the week progresses temps will rise to normalcy. City Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran says as the mercury rises, so will traffic jams at construction sites. Here's Ram's traffic challenge areas today through January 14th.
Sign up to receive updates on your cell phone of breaking news and traffic, weather bulletins or local sports scores. You sign up for each individually or receive all three alerts. There is no charge from NewsRadio WGNS. However, your cell carrier may charge for texting (unless you have purchased it with your cell plan).
Sign up HERE to receive News / Traffic Text Alerts
Sign up HERE to receive Weather Bulletin Text Alerts
Sign up HERE to receive Sports Score Text Alerts
To unsubscribe, just reply to the text with either STOP, QUIT, CANCEL or UNSUBSCRIBE.
If you have been meaning to spay or neuter your cat or dog, but have put it off. Beesley Animal Clin at 2215 Keeneland Commerical Boulevard is offering $10 operations on a first-come basis this Monday (1/9/2017).
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting three Rapid Hire events this month, with same-day job offers made for chosen applicants.
A 45 year old Murfreesboro woman was assaulted and left unresponsive by her attacker. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the area of Givan Court off of Greenland Drive.
Siegel High has a new football coach, replacing Greg Wyant who stepped down at the end of the season.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a report in 2015 that showed 6% of parents don't use a child car seat and 2% of children are not buckled in at all.
The City of Murfreesboro is stocked and ready to clear streets of ice and snow again this winter season. The City Street Division currently has a total stockpile of 900 tons of salt and have readied snow plows and trucks for the winter season. The salt is maintained at the City's Solid Waste facility located at 4765 Florence Rd.
You may not be getting all you can out of your browsing experience
and may be open to security risks!
Consider upgrading to the latest version of your browser or choose on below: