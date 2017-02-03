Fri, Feb 3, 2017
State Farm Prep Basketball

Monday, August 8, 2016 10:03 am
State Farm Prep Basketball

Chip Walters has men's basketball games while Dick Palmer brings you Lady Raider action here on your True Blue station, NewsRadio WGNS.


Prep Sports

Oakland Girls Basketball Forfeit 18 Games

The Oakland girls basketball team has to forfeit 18 wins from games played this season.

DIRECTV by EnterSource / NewsRadio WGNS MVP

DIRECTV by EnterSource / NewsRadio WGNS recently presented the MVP and Game of the Week to the Oakland boys.

Middle Tennessee State University

Raiders to face upstart Miners Saturday



EL PASO, Texas – Middle Tennessee faces a tough challenge Saturday as the surging UTEP Miners host the Blue Raiders in the historic Don Haskins Center.
Blue Raiders set for annual invitational



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In one of the final tune-ups before conference championships, Middle Tennessee's indoor track and field teams are set to host the annual MTSU Invite this weekend.
ATL Homepage News

February 3rd Prep Scoreboard

Check out scores from prep basketball from February 3rd.

News

Corker Statement on Trump Administration Sanctions Against Iran

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement in response to the Trump administration's sanctions against Iran.

MTSU Go Red for Women Day event raises awareness about women's heart health

The normally True Blue MTSU campus added a dash of red to the color scheme Friday, Feb. 3, to celebrate National Wear Red Day.

MMC Physician Focuses Practice on Breast Care for Women

Hearing the words, "you have breast cancer" is a frightening time in a woman's life. Between the shocking news of diagnosis and the great number of appointments, one of the most important resources in this journey is a trusting and healthy patient/provider relationship.

A flying poker run in Murfreesboro and beyond

Murfreesboro Aviation has announced that they will be hosting a flying poker run on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The event is open to all qualified pilots, their families, and passengers.

Leader of Interstate Pill Distribution Conspiracy sentenced to 17 years in prison

Benjamin Edward Henry Bradley, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, for his role as the primary supplier of tens of thousands of diverted prescription pills that were shipped from the Detroit area into Middle Tennessee

50 percent of drivers killed in Tennessee traffic fatalities did not wear safety belt

About 50 percent of drivers killed in Tennessee traffic fatalities failed to wear their seatbelts, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office reported.

Former Rutherford County Sheriff's Major Pleads Guilty to Unlawfully Obtaining U.S. Citizenship

Terry McBurney, 47, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and former Major with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department, pleaded guilty Friday (2/3/17) in U.S. District Court to charges of unlawful...

Man struck and killed by train in the area of the South Church Street bridge

UPDATE: Reports indicate 47 year old Jamie Climer, was believed to be sitting on the train tracks, was struck and killed by the CSX locomotive shortly after 6:00, Wednesday evening.

RCSO Command Staff Named

Four veteran supervisors were promoted to command positions at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Blackman students listen, learn, produce during MTSU visit

Working in pairs of two, 10 Blackman High School students tackled an assignment from William McDowell, professor and chairholder of the Wright Chair of Entrepreneurship in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at MTSU.

Saint Thomas medical partners open full service care center in Murfreesboro

Saint Thomas Medical Partners is proud to announce the opening of a new full-service care center in Murfreesboro, part of Rutherford County.

Media event at Titans Stadium on Friday will remember Clifton Braunwalder who was killed by an impaired driver

During the media only event one of the guest speakers will hit close to home for Rutherford County families. Clifton Braunwalder, a 13-year-old Boy Scout who was struck and killed by an impaired driver in 2014...

Safety belt checkpoint nearing in Rutherford County

Thursday, February 2, 2017 10:27 am
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a safety belt checkpoint on February the 10th in Rutherford County.

Smyrna Goodwill Employee to Receive a Car Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Thursday, February 2, 2017 10:20 am
A Goodwill employee in Smyrna will receive a donated vehicle through the nonprofit's Wheels-to-Work program on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

8th Annual Celebrity Waiters Dinner

Thursday, February 2, 2017 10:15 am
The 8th Annual Celebrity Waiters Dinner benefiting The Family Center and other Exchange Club projects will be held Thursday April 6th at Stones River Country Club, 1830 NW Broad in Murfreesboro.

Missions trailer stolen from First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro

Thursday, February 2, 2017 9:57 am
A trailer that was used for local mission related service, was stolen from First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

Operation: Rutherford Recycles will be hosting the Tennis Balls for PAWS

Thursday, February 2, 2017 8:30 am
Operation: Rutherford Recycles will be hosting a "recycling" booth to collect flat or lightly used tennis balls for PAWS of Rutherford County. It will not only benefit PAWS, but will provide an outlet for the community to get their used tennis balls out of the landfill and into the shelter for the animals to play with.

Senator Lamar Alexander meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

Thursday, February 2, 2017 7:30 am
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement today after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch:

Surgery is needed, by Scott Walker (SmallTownBigWorld.com)

Thursday, February 2, 2017 6:15 am
He told me that he became homeless shortly after his divorce several years ago. However, his most recent battle started when he twisted his ankle and tore several ligament's.

ACLU of Tennessee Files Demand for Documents on Implementation of Trump's Muslim Ban

Thursday, February 2, 2017 6:15 am
The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday (2/2/17) with its local U.S. Customs and Border Protection office to expose how Trump...

Vol & Former Blackman Player Arrested in Knoxville

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:07 pm
Tennessee Vols football receiver and former Blackman High School quarterback Jauan Jennings was arrested for drug possession.

Two Opposing Rallies On Historic Square

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 9:52 pm
Wednesday was the Statewide Day of Action in Tennessee and there were two opposing rallies on the historic Murfreesboro square at the same time.

