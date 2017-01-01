Sun, Jan 1, 2017
Happy Birthday WGNS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 4:30 pm
State Farm Prep Basketball

Monday, August 8, 2016 10:03 am
Tuesday, January 3
Oakland at Riverdale

Friday, January 6
Oakland at Blackman

Tuesday, January 10
Oakland at Stewarts Creek

Friday, January 13
Stewarts Creek at Siegel


Coaches Corner

Saturday, August 13, 2016 6:32 am
GIRLS BASKETBALL COACHES
JANUARY 7TH, 2017

RIVERDALE - 8:05am
SMYRNA - 8:25am
BLACKMAN - 8:40am
LA VERGNE - 8:55am
OAKLAND - 9:10am
STEWARTS CREEK - 9:25am
SIEGEL - 9:40am
EAGLEVILLE - 9:55am

MTCS Cougar Corner presented by Hall Bowling Automotive
10:10am


Chip Walters has men's basketball games while Dick Palmer brings you Lady Raider action here on your True Blue station, NewsRadio WGNS.


NewsRadio WGNS On-Air Schedule

Wednesday, August 5, 2015 5:28 pm


4:00am: Early Show with Jon Dinkins
6:30am: Morning News with Scott Walker
7:50am: Swap N' Shop with Bart Walker
8:10am: Action Line with Bart Walker
9:00am: The Truman Show with Truman Jones
10:00am: Rutherford Issues with Bryan Barrett
11:00am: The Clark Howard Show
1:00pm: The Dave Ramsey Show
4:00pm: Financial Coaching Radio
4:40pm: All That's News with Matt Lane
5:00pm: All Sports Talk
6:00pm: Evening News
*or MTSU, High School or Braves Games
*or MTSU, High School or Braves Games


Prep Sports

AUDIO: Celebrating 70 Years of Local Sports Broadcasts on WGNS

WGNS signed on the air January 1st, 1947. Since then, covering local sports has been a major part of the fabric of the station's legacy. Here are just a few of the audio highlights of the tens of thousands of games broadcast by announcers like Ray Duffy, B.K. Hamm, Monte Hale, Chip Walters, Jeff Jordan, Bryan Barrett and Jon Dinkins.

State Farm Classic Dec 28-30

Bryan Barrett talks to State Farm Agent Celeste Middleton about the upcoming State Farm Classic at Riverdale December 28-30.

Middle Tennessee State University

MT, UAB to kick off New Year, C-USA play Sunday



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Standing atop the league with a 10-3 record outside of Conference USA, Middle Tennessee hopes to carry its non-conference success into league play as they host UAB in the conference opener Sunday.
Lady Raiders open C-USA title defense at UAB



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Middle Tennessee will open its C-USA title defense in the same city where it captured the 2016 crown when the Lady Raiders face UAB in the league opener here Sunday.
ATL Homepage News

  • Veteran additions have Braves pointed up in '17

    Encouraged by September's success and the offseason alterations made to a now much more seasoned starting rotation, the Braves are approaching 2017 with a sense of confidence that did not exist after entering the past two seasons prepared to deal with the painful portion of a massive rebuild.
    Baseball was Meyer's first love

    Urban Meyer's baseball career did not pan out, which was difficult to take for the future gridiron coach. Meyer had been drafted in the 13th round by the Braves out of St. John's High School
News

WGNS Turns 70 With The New Year

As the New Year 2017 rings-in, WGNS celebrates 70-years of being your Good Neighbor Station. Thank you!

Ram Says Traffic Woes Return Tuesday

Traffic Engineer Ram Bachandran warns that traffic challenges return Tuesday. Projects that were "on hold" over the holidays, ramp up again. Here's his forecast through January 7th.

TDOT Grant To Improve Murfreesboro Traffic Flow

A high tech traffic computerized system will soon improve traffic flow at 14 intersections seven miles of Murfreesboro roadway. TDOT awarded this city a $3.35-million grant to cover the project on sections of East Northfield Boulevard as well as Rutherford Boulevard.

Nighwatch 2017 Introduces RC3

The ninth annual 2017 Nightwatch at Murfreesboro's First Presbyterian Church was held from 6:30 to 10:00 Friday night (12/30/2016). Nightwatch not only brought a coss-section of this community together, but it also introduced a new initiative to help individuals being released from jail.

Historian, Educator, Farmer Jerry Gaither Dies

Former Rutherford County Schools Superintendent Jerry Gaither passed away Wednesday (12/28/2016) after a brief illness. Visitation will be from noon until 2:00 o'clock Sunday afternoon (1/1/2017) at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at Lascassas Pike, with the service to follow at 2:00PM. David Dunn will officiate and the burial will be in Donnell Cemetery in Auburntown.

Murfreesboro man injured in Franklin train accident

A FedEx delivery driver from Murfreesboro was struck by a train while making a recent drop off in Franklin, Tennessee. WGNS' Ron Jordan has the story.

Man drains fuel into the road in Murfreesboro - Fire trucks respond

Police report that the man drove the 1999 Nissan Quest around the corner, punctured the gas tank, and let it drain into the street.

UPDATE: Armed Robbery at the Dollar General ends with arrest in Murfreesboro

UPDATE: The suspect actually lives and works within one mile of where the robbery unfolded. The culprit was tracked down with the use of a Police K-9.

Fireworks legality in the City of Murfreesboro and more

Citizens in the city must also be aware that there are specific times that use of fireworks is permitted inside the city limits. According to City Code, "Fireworks may be used between 10:00 am and 12:00 am (midnight) on December 31st, and between 12:01 am (midnight) and 1:00 am and 10:00 am and 11:00 pm on January 1st."

Obituaries (Listen online)

These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...

Murfreesboro Property Taxes Due Tuesday (1/3/2017)

If you own property within the City of Murfreesboro, city property taxes are typically due by Dec. 31 but payment can be made on or before January 3, 2017 without penalty and interest.

Get MLK Breakfast Tickets Before Jan. 6th

The Murfreesboro NAACP invites the community to honor area citizens at the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast at 9:00 o'clock Saturday morning, January 14, 2017 in the Tennessee Room of MTSU's James Union Building.

Murfreesboro Population nearly Doubles Every 20 Years

A story that WGNS broadcast earlier this week showed that Rutherford County continues to grow. But, what will the population in the City of Murfreesboro look like in the future.

Upcoming checkpoints in Murfreesboro this Friday and Saturday

Have you ever wondered why local authorities announce to the public where DUI and Seat Belt checkpoints will be located and when? The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed by law, they have to.

Murfreesboro man arrested in DeKalb County for theft

47 year old Randall Joe Swindle of Murfreesboro is charged with carrying or possession of a weapon by a felon, vandalism, theft of property over $1,000, and aggravated burglary.

Sports, Weather, News on Text

Monday, June 27, 2011 11:09 pm

Sign up to receive updates on your cell phone of breaking news and traffic, weather bulletins or local sports scores. You sign up for each individually or receive all three alerts. There is no charge from NewsRadio WGNS. However, your cell carrier may charge for texting (unless you have purchased it with your cell plan).

Sign up HERE to receive News / Traffic Text Alerts

Sign up HERE to receive Weather Bulletin Text Alerts

Sign up HERE to receive Sports Score Text Alerts

On Demand

Wednesday, June 5, 2013 2:40 pm

Recent Articles

Cliff Ricketts era of alternative fuels research at MTSU ended in 2016

Thursday, December 29, 2016 2:04 pm
The Cliff Ricketts era of alternative fuels research at MTSU ended recently with one final attempt to successfully drive U.S. 231 in Tennessee between the Kentucky and Alabama state lines using a wood gasification process.

Polar Bear Plunge is nearing for Murfreesboro residents

Thursday, December 29, 2016 1:56 pm
The 15th annual Polar Bear Plunge will take place on January 7th at the outdoor SportsCom pool in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Mayor pleased with county legal representation

Thursday, December 29, 2016 1:35 pm
After long time Rutherford County attorney Jim Cope resigned as the county attorney this past October, the county has been pleased with their new legal representation.

Angela Jackson, the new Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department Director

Thursday, December 29, 2016 1:34 pm
City Manager Rob Lyons has named Angela Jackson as Director of the Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department.

One new Rutherford County school to open in 2017

Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:53 pm
One new school will open in 2017 and three changes or renovations are on the drawing board for the upcoming school year in Rutherford County.

Three attempted robbery subjects leave without loot in Murfreesboro

Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:21 pm
The attempted robbery of a 40-year old man on Bradyville Pike did not turn out well for the three robbers. The trio left empty handed.

Murfreesboro man to face 25 plus animal cruelty charges next week

Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:04 pm
An East Castle Street man who was investigated by Murfreesboro Police is facing over 25 counts of "Cruelty to Animal" charges.

Man shot in the leg in Murfreesboro

Thursday, December 29, 2016 11:30 am
A shooting took place at an apartment complex on Crossway Avenue Wednesday evening around 7:45

Murfreesboro Police Officer saves the life of a homeless man

Thursday, December 29, 2016 9:54 am
A Murfreesboro Police Officer saved the life of a young man who was attempting suicide on Wednesday night next to the Publix Grocery Store on South Rutherford Boulevard.

New Murfreesboro Golf Director

Thursday, December 29, 2016 9:52 am
City Manager Rob Lyons has named Marty J. McCurry as Director of Golf for the City of Murfreesboro. McCurry takes up the role of retiring director Tracy Wilkins who has served as director since 1987.

WGNS Weather Eye
