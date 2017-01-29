Sun, Jan 29, 2017
Keyword  

       

State Farm Prep Basketball

Monday, August 8, 2016 10:03 am
State Farm Prep Basketball

Tuesday
Blackman at Oakland

Friday
Blackman at Siegel


Coaches Corner

Saturday, August 13, 2016 6:32 am
Coaches Corner

BOYS BASKETBALL COACHES

RIVERDALE - 8:05am
SMYRNA - 8:25am
BLACKMAN - 8:40am
LA VERGNE - 8:55am
OAKLAND - 9:10am
STEWARTS CREEK - 9:25am
SIEGEL - 9:40am
EAGLEVILLE - 9:55am

MTCS Cougar Corner presented by Hall Bowling Automotive
10:10am


Chip Walters has men's basketball games while Dick Palmer brings you Lady Raider action here on your True Blue station, NewsRadio WGNS.


NewsRadio WGNS On-Air Schedule

Wednesday, August 5, 2015 5:28 pm


4:00am: Early Show with Jon Dinkins
6:30am: Morning News with Scott Walker
7:50am: Swap N' Shop with Bart Walker
8:10am: Action Line with Bart Walker
9:00am: The Truman Show with Truman Jones
10:00am: Rutherford Issues with Bryan Barrett
11:00am: The Clark Howard Show
1:00pm: The Dave Ramsey Show
4:00pm: Financial Coaching Radio
4:40pm: All That's News with Matt Lane
5:00pm: All Sports Talk
6:00pm: Evening News
*or MTSU, High School or Braves Games
8:00pm: Coast to Coast AM


Prep Sports

District Basketball Standings

Current girls and boys basketball standings for Districts 7-AAA, 9A and 8AA.

Read More

TSSAA State Bowling Championships in Smyrna

The 2017 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Bowling Championships will take place this week at the Smyrna Bowling Center. The action gets underway on Thursday.

Read More



Middle Tennessee State University

MT battles back to defeat LA Tech, 71-61



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In a tough, wire-to-wire battle against Conference USA's second-place team Saturday, Middle Tennessee came out with a hard-fought, 71-61 win over LA Tech to extend its winning streak to nine games.
Read More

Blue Raiders earn sweep in doubleheader



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After George Washington rallied to tie their match with Middle Tennessee at 3-3, MT freshman Tom Moonen derailed the comeback attempt by winning a thrilling three-set match to clinch the Blue Raiders' victory.
Read More

ATL Homepage News

News

United Way Kicks-Off Tax Season with Ribbon Cutting

United Way Kicks-Off Tax Season with Ribbon Cutting

The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties will host a Ribbon Cutting, presented by the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

Read More

TN Senator Alexander Statement on Refugee Executive Order

TN Senator Alexander Statement on Refugee Executive Order

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement on the president's executive order regarding refugees and immigrants:

Read More

MTSU Theatre welcomes audiences to join challenging 'Next to Normal' musical Feb. 2-4

MTSU Theatre welcomes audiences to join challenging 'Next to Normal' musical Feb. 2-4

Junior Gerald Oliver of Smyrna, Tennessee, a biochemistry major who switched to theatre, is portraying the dual role of Diana's doctors, Fine and Madden. He joked that where he expected "huge dance numbers and choreography," unlike most musical productions, "Next to Normal" will intrigue the audience as well as the cast.

Read More

Local REALTORS® to Award College Scholarships

Local REALTORS® to Award College Scholarships

The Middle Tennessee Association of REALTORS® (MTAR) will award their annual scholarships to incoming college freshmen for fall 2017 at area high school awards ceremonies in the spring.

Read More

Christian Publishers Outlet will Host Book Signing for Cliff Sharp's Book Release: "Cliff's Notes"

Christian Publishers Outlet will Host Book Signing for Cliff Sharp's Book Release:

Greenhouse Ministries Co-Founder and Executive Director, Cliff Sharp, will have a book signing for his book release "Cliff's Notes" at Christian Publishers Outlet in Murfreesboro, TN. The book signing will be on February 25, 2017 from 12-2 p.m.

Read More

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY Building In 2017

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY Building In 2017

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) has received funding and support from several area businesses for the first of two "House of Faith" builds in 2017.

Read More

Murfreesboro Rotary Helps Read To Succeed

Murfreesboro Rotary Helps Read To Succeed

The Murfreesboro Rotary Club presented a $5,000 check to Read To Succeed.

Read More

FOL Membership Luncheon

FOL Membership Luncheon

The Friends of Linebaugh Library hosted its Annual Member's Luncheon at 11:00 o'clock Saturday morning and New York Time's best selling author Ruta Sepetys was the guest speaker.

Read More

Ram's Road Warnings Through February 4th

Ram's Road Warnings Through February 4th

The weather is certain "up" and "down", and Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran notes that some days there a motoring messes while others days traffic is at a minimal. Not taking into consideration the fluctuating meteorological conditions, here are Ram's procrastinations through February 4th.

Read More

OHS Basketball Hall of Fame

OHS Basketball Hall of Fame

Oakland High School and the Oakland High School Basketball programs are proud to announce the 2016-2107 Hall of Fame inductees.

Read More

"Next To Normal" Opens Feb. 2nd At MTSU

Sharing the story of a family struggling with mental illness has been much more than a "Next to Normal" challenge for the MTSU Department of Theatre and Dance cast of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4, in MTSU's Tucker Theatre.
Read More

"Business At Its Best" A Huge Success

It was another sold-out ballroom for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce' "Business At It Best". This was the second year that the gala was celebrated at the lunch hour. It was in the packed ballroom of the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center.

Read More

Reaching a Higher Orbit Means a World of Opportunity

Reaching a Higher Orbit Means a World of Opportunity

How does a young girl get from Murfreesboro into space? Would you dare to strap yourself onto a rocket? Surgeon-turned-astronaut Rhea Seddon to Key RUTHERFORD Cable Meeting on Feb. 14

Read More

MMC Physician honored as Sports Medicine Person of the Year

MMC Physician honored as Sports Medicine Person of the Year

Dr. Patel is an Internist with MMC's Internal & Family Medicine department, where he treats patients 15 years and older.

Read More

Obituaries (Listen online)

These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...

Read More

Sports, Weather, News on Text

Monday, June 27, 2011 11:09 pm

Sign up to receive updates on your cell phone of breaking news and traffic, weather bulletins or local sports scores. You sign up for each individually or receive all three alerts. There is no charge from NewsRadio WGNS. However, your cell carrier may charge for texting (unless you have purchased it with your cell plan).

Sign up HERE to receive News / Traffic Text Alerts

Sign up HERE to receive Weather Bulletin Text Alerts

Sign up HERE to receive Sports Score Text Alerts

To unsubscribe, just reply to the text with either STOP, QUIT, CANCEL or UNSUBSCRIBE.


On Demand

Wednesday, June 5, 2013 2:40 pm

CLICK HERE FOR LOCAL TALK SHOWS / GAMES ON DEMAND


Recent Articles

Murfreesboro Residents Speak Out on Rezoning Near Stones River National Battlefield

Thursday, January 26, 2017 9:20 pm
Murfreesboro Residents Speak Out on Rezoning Near Stones River National Battlefield

City council met Thursday night to discuss possible rezoning along Wilkinson Pike and Greshampark Drive.

Read More

Bomb threat cleared at Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro

Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:03 pm
Bomb threat cleared at Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro

Around 5:10pm Thursday (1/26/17) evening, the Walmart on S. Rutherford Blvd. received a bomb threat.

Read More

Murfreesboro Electric General Manager Removed from Office by Board

Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:28 pm
Murfreesboro Electric General Manager Removed from Office by Board

Steve Sax is no longer the head of the Murfreesboro Electric Department. On Wednesday (1/26/17), the Power Board voted to remove Sax as the general manager.

Read More

Mental Health Courts now in Rutherford County

Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:09 pm
Mental Health Courts now in Rutherford County

A Mental Health Court in Rutherford County is the latest Recovery Court in our area.

Read More

Potential child porn found on soon to be ex-husbands computer

Thursday, January 26, 2017 1:42 pm
Potential child porn found on soon to be ex-husbands computer

A 35 year old Murfreesboro woman called the police after a computer expert searched her soon to be ex-husbands computer and found links to websites that may contain child pornography.

Read More

Feb. 15 deadline looms for MTSU Guaranteed Transfer Promise Scholarship applications

Thursday, January 26, 2017 1:27 pm
Feb. 15 deadline looms for MTSU Guaranteed Transfer Promise Scholarship applications

The deadline for prospective Middle Tennessee State University students to apply and receive the Guaranteed Transfer Promise Scholarship is Feb. 15, university officials said.

Read More

UPDATE: Fatal Beechgrove accident on I-24 Thursday morning

Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:45 pm
UPDATE: Fatal Beechgrove accident on I-24 Thursday morning

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the victim slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer truck, never slowing down.

Read More

Springhouse Theatre Company in Smyrna presents "Little Women"

Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:30 am
Springhouse Theatre Company in Smyrna presents

Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy - Louisa May Alcott's four little women - take center stage this February as Springhouse Theatre Company presents, Little Women.

Read More

Murfreesboro rehab challenges the status quo with app gamification

Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:03 am
Murfreesboro rehab challenges the status quo with app gamification

Like other chronic illnesses, treating addiction demands more than a 30-day plan. Successful long-term recovery requires access to ongoing care, so JourneyPure created the One Year Promise to provide all patients with its JourneyPure Coaching™ app for a minimum of 12 months post-treatment at no additional cost.

Read More

MTSU crews help craft new NPT series, 'The Songwriters,' premiering this Saturday

Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:15 am
MTSU crews help craft new NPT series, 'The Songwriters,' premiering this Saturday

MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment is pulling all hands into a new project with Nashville Public Television and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, bringing faculty, students and the college's dean together to create a weekly TV show that premieres Saturday, Jan. 28.

Read More

WGNS Weather Eye
Murfreesboro, TN weather


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement


Enews & Updates
Have Local News Delivered To Your Inbox
Subscribe to our RSS Feed
Swap N Shop

Swap and Shop for Friday

Swap'n Shop for Thursday

Swap'n Shop for Wednesday

Swap'n Shop for Tuesday

Powered by Bondware
News Publishing Software

The browser you are using is outdated!

You may not be getting all you can out of your browsing experience
and may be open to security risks!

Consider upgrading to the latest version of your browser or choose on below: