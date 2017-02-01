Wed, Feb 1, 2017
State Farm Prep Basketball

Monday, August 8, 2016 10:03 am
State Farm Prep Basketball

Friday
Blackman at Siegel

Tuesday, February 7
Smyrna at Blackman

Friday, February 10
Stewarts Creek at Smyrna

Feb. 15-22
District 7-AAA Tournament


Coaches Corner

Saturday, August 13, 2016 6:32 am
Coaches Corner

GIRLS BASKETBALL COACHES

RIVERDALE - 8:05am
SMYRNA - 8:25am
BLACKMAN - 8:40am
LA VERGNE - 8:55am
OAKLAND - 9:10am
STEWARTS CREEK - 9:25am
SIEGEL - 9:40am
EAGLEVILLE - 9:55am

MTCS Cougar Corner presented by Hall Bowling Automotive
10:10am


Chip Walters has men's basketball games while Dick Palmer brings you Lady Raider action here on your True Blue station, NewsRadio WGNS.


Prep Sports

Oakland's Oliver Commits to Georgia Tech

Oakland senior safety Kaleb Oliver has committed to play college football at Georgia Tech.

District Basketball Standings

Current girls and boys basketball standings for Districts 7-AAA, 9A and 8AA.

Middle Tennessee State University

Raiders ink 25 on Signing Day



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee head football coach Rick Stockstill announced today the signing of 25 players to scholarship agreements on National Signing Day.
Lee Company and Second Harvest teaming up to "Spread the Love"



Fans are being asked to help 'Spread The Love' at select upcoming men's and women's basketball games.
ATL Homepage News

News

TDEC Announces $2 Million in Grants to Help Reduce Landfill Waste

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced $2,071,417 in recycling equipment, recycling rebates and used oil grants for FY 2017 projects to help reduce landfill waste in Tennessee and move materials to the best highest use.

Transportation Coalition of Tennessee Forms Advisory Council

"We have more than $10.5 billion in much-needed projects across this state," said Susie Alcorn, executive director of the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance.

MFRD and MPD to Participate in Guns N Hoses Basketball Game to Benefit Relay for Life

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Murfreesboro Police Department will be suiting up soon to play a friendly game of basketball for a good cause this Saturday.

Obituaries (Listen online)

These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...

Woman sold for sex by her own mother in Middle Tennessee - On road to recovery

Imagine being prostituted by your own mother at age 6. That is what one Murfreesboro woman went through who later became addicted to crack cocaine.

Murfreesboro woman arrested for fake heroin

Evidently, the woman was in a vehicle that was pulled over for having expired tags this past week and in the car was a bag that contained a brown substance that looked like heroin.

Murfreesboro Symphony Helps Build This City

Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra President Jane McNulty told the Murfreesboro Rotary Club that as the local organization celebrates thirty-five years, it continues to need financial as well as attendance support.

Free Day at Discovery Center on Sunday

Treat your family to a free day at the Discovery Center on Sunday (2/5/17). Learn about the Chinese New Year.

Job fair in La Vergne

A job and resource fair will be held February 8th from 10-2pm at the La Vergne multi-purpose building, located next to city hall at 5093 Murfreesboro Road.

Third Time TennCare Fraud Charge For Cannon Woman

A Cannon County woman is charged for the third time with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using the state's healthcare insurance program for payment.

Crisis Support available now by TEXT in Tennessee

Crisis Text Line provides access to a trained crisis counselor who can provide immediate support and referrals not just for suicidal thoughts, but also for anxiety, depression, child and domestic abuse, substance abuse, eating disorders, human trafficking, and beyond.

Teen walks into his bedroom to find unknown man

When he entered his bedroom, he found that a man was standing in his room.

Tech-savvy college students brainstorm at second Hack-MT

For 36 hours Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5, in the MTSU Science Building, Hack-MT will gather software developers, visual designers, programmers, computer science and computer information systems students from area universities, including MTSU, to form teams to invent new Web platforms, mobile apps and electronic gadgets.

Man robbed at gunpoint in Murfreesboro on Monday night

While there was a language barrier for Murfreesboro Police to overcome, it was confirmed that the 28 year old victim was on Mercury Boulevard when he was robbed at gunpoint.

Play food safe during your Super Bowl party

Illegal Procedure: Using one knife and/or cutting board for everything? That's a quick route to cross-contamination and food-borne illness!

Man scammed on CraigsList in Murfreesboro with fake cash

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:10 am
The victim said that the buyer handed him three one hundred dollar bills that he discovered seconds later, were fake.

60 slots left for Feb. 24 MTSU 'Girl Day' for aspiring female engineers

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 8:32 am
Only 60 openings are available for the 2017 MTSU Girl Day, part of the worldwide campaign to introduce girls to the world of engineering.

Boro February Art Craw is About Love of Art

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 8:28 am
Fine art and fine craft will be featured during the Boro Art Crawl on February 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Musical Play 9 to 5 at the Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 6:45 am
The Center for the Arts will be presenting 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL February 10 - 26, 2017. During the run of this production, The Center will be recognizing local women who have made a difference in the workforce by honoring them with a "9 to 5 Change It!" Award.

Suspect in November Shooting in La Vergne in Custody

Monday, January 30, 2017 10:35 pm
La Vergne Police have arrested a suspect in the November shooting at the intersection of Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Murfreesboro Road.

Former Sheriff's Uncle Pleads Guilty

Monday, January 30, 2017 2:34 pm
The uncle of former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold pleads guilty in federal court for his part in the JailCigs case.

Stonecrest Holds Reunion for Center for Joint Replacement Patients

Monday, January 30, 2017 2:19 pm
TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna is changing the way patients and their families think about and experience joint replacement surgery since the introduction of the Center for Joint Replacement.

Oakland's Oliver Commits to Georgia Tech

Monday, January 30, 2017 1:34 pm
Oakland senior safety Kaleb Oliver has committed to play college football at Georgia Tech.

More Counterfeit Cash in the 'Boro

Monday, January 30, 2017 1:20 pm
There's more counterfeit cash floating around Murfreesboro. Incidents at the Sonic on Fortress and Wal-Mart on Joe B. Jackson have been reported.

Over $12K in Merchandise Stolen from Victoria's Secret

Monday, January 30, 2017 1:01 pm
It's happened again. Murfreesboro Police are looking for three black females who took over 12-grand in merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store on Medical Center Parkway.

