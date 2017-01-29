Tuesday
The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties will host a Ribbon Cutting, presented by the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement on the president's executive order regarding refugees and immigrants:
Junior Gerald Oliver of Smyrna, Tennessee, a biochemistry major who switched to theatre, is portraying the dual role of Diana's doctors, Fine and Madden. He joked that where he expected "huge dance numbers and choreography," unlike most musical productions, "Next to Normal" will intrigue the audience as well as the cast.
The Middle Tennessee Association of REALTORS® (MTAR) will award their annual scholarships to incoming college freshmen for fall 2017 at area high school awards ceremonies in the spring.
Greenhouse Ministries Co-Founder and Executive Director, Cliff Sharp, will have a book signing for his book release "Cliff's Notes" at Christian Publishers Outlet in Murfreesboro, TN. The book signing will be on February 25, 2017 from 12-2 p.m.
Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) has received funding and support from several area businesses for the first of two "House of Faith" builds in 2017.
The Friends of Linebaugh Library hosted its Annual Member's Luncheon at 11:00 o'clock Saturday morning and New York Time's best selling author Ruta Sepetys was the guest speaker.
The weather is certain "up" and "down", and Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran notes that some days there a motoring messes while others days traffic is at a minimal. Not taking into consideration the fluctuating meteorological conditions, here are Ram's procrastinations through February 4th.
Oakland High School and the Oakland High School Basketball programs are proud to announce the 2016-2107 Hall of Fame inductees.
It was another sold-out ballroom for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce' "Business At It Best". This was the second year that the gala was celebrated at the lunch hour. It was in the packed ballroom of the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center.
How does a young girl get from Murfreesboro into space? Would you dare to strap yourself onto a rocket? Surgeon-turned-astronaut Rhea Seddon to Key RUTHERFORD Cable Meeting on Feb. 14
Dr. Patel is an Internist with MMC's Internal & Family Medicine department, where he treats patients 15 years and older.
These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...
City council met Thursday night to discuss possible rezoning along Wilkinson Pike and Greshampark Drive.
Around 5:10pm Thursday (1/26/17) evening, the Walmart on S. Rutherford Blvd. received a bomb threat.
Steve Sax is no longer the head of the Murfreesboro Electric Department. On Wednesday (1/26/17), the Power Board voted to remove Sax as the general manager.
A 35 year old Murfreesboro woman called the police after a computer expert searched her soon to be ex-husbands computer and found links to websites that may contain child pornography.
The deadline for prospective Middle Tennessee State University students to apply and receive the Guaranteed Transfer Promise Scholarship is Feb. 15, university officials said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the victim slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer truck, never slowing down.
Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy - Louisa May Alcott's four little women - take center stage this February as Springhouse Theatre Company presents, Little Women.
Like other chronic illnesses, treating addiction demands more than a 30-day plan. Successful long-term recovery requires access to ongoing care, so JourneyPure created the One Year Promise to provide all patients with its JourneyPure Coaching™ app for a minimum of 12 months post-treatment at no additional cost.
MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment is pulling all hands into a new project with Nashville Public Television and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, bringing faculty, students and the college's dean together to create a weekly TV show that premieres Saturday, Jan. 28.
