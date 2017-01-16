Mon, Jan 16, 2017
Mike Fitzhugh Officially New Sheriff

Monday, January 16, 2017 9:08 am
Mike Fitzhugh Officially New Sheriff

Mike Fitzhugh is officially the new Rutherford County Sheriff. After being voted in by the Rutherford County Commission last Thursday and sworn in after the meeting, he received his bond at 12:01am Monday morning.

State Farm Prep Basketball

Monday, August 8, 2016 10:03 am
State Farm Prep Basketball

Tuesday
Siegel at Oakland

Friday
Riverdale at Blackman

Tuesday, January 24
Stewarts Creek at Riverdale

Friday, January 27
Riverdale at Oakland


Coaches Corner

Saturday, August 13, 2016 6:32 am
Coaches Corner

GIRLS BASKETBALL COACHES

RIVERDALE - 8:05am
SMYRNA - 8:25am
BLACKMAN - 8:40am
LA VERGNE - 8:55am
OAKLAND - 9:10am
STEWARTS CREEK - 9:25am
SIEGEL - 9:40am
EAGLEVILLE - 9:55am

MTCS Cougar Corner presented by Hall Bowling Automotive
10:10am


Chip Walters has men's basketball games while Dick Palmer brings you Lady Raider action here on your True Blue station, NewsRadio WGNS.


NewsRadio WGNS On-Air Schedule

Wednesday, August 5, 2015 5:28 pm


4:00am: Early Show with Jon Dinkins
6:30am: Morning News with Scott Walker
7:50am: Swap N' Shop with Bart Walker
8:10am: Action Line with Bart Walker
9:00am: The Truman Show with Truman Jones
10:00am: Rutherford Issues with Bryan Barrett
11:00am: The Clark Howard Show
1:00pm: The Dave Ramsey Show
4:00pm: Financial Coaching Radio
4:40pm: All That's News with Matt Lane
5:00pm: All Sports Talk
6:00pm: Evening News
*or MTSU, High School or Braves Games
8:00pm: Coast to Coast AM


Prep Sports

District Basketball Standings

Current girls and boys basketball standings for Districts 7-AAA, 9A and 8AA.

Riverdale's Hayes McDonald's All American

Riverdale senior Anastasia Hayes has been selected a member of the 16th annual McDonald's All American girls team.

Middle Tennessee State University

Raiders Start Season with Two Wins



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee's women's tennis team got off to a perfect start in the new season, defeating Lipscomb, 5-2, and Belmont, 7-0, at the Adams Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon.
Lady Raider win streak snapped at WKU



BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Middle Tennessee started slowly against WKU and was never able to recover on its way to a 66-51 setback at Diddle Arena Sunday afternoon.
ATL Homepage News

  • Healthy Fried ready to carry momentum into '17

    A little more than two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Max Fried feels he is once again physically capable of proving why he entered the 2012 Draft as one of the top available left-handed pitchers and exited the '13 season ranked as MLBPipeline's 43rd-best overall prospect.
    Braves avoid arbitration with Vizcaino, Krol

    The Braves avoided this year's salary arbitration hearing process when they reached agreements with right-handed reliever Arodys Vizcaino and left-handed reliever Ian Krol just before Friday afternoon's deadline.
News

Murfreesboro Native Participating in Inauguration

Murfreesboro Native Participating in Inauguration

Bryce Edwards of Murfreesboro will be among the members of the U.S. Navy Band, performing at the inauguration of Donald Trump. He plays the euphonium in the Navy Band, which he joined in 2007.

UPDATE: Authorities Investigating Deadly Woodbury Shooting

UPDATE: Authorities Investigating Deadly Woodbury Shooting

We have an update on the deadly weekend shooting incident in Woodbury. Two are now dead after the incident, which happened Saturday on Choctaw Drive.

Today is MLK Day (1/16/17): Dr. Martin Luther King "I Have A Dream Speech" AUDIO

Today is MLK Day (1/16/17): Dr. Martin Luther King

We celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. Millions will honor his memory with a national day of service.

Obituaries (Listen online)

These are the latest obituaries in Rutherford County...

Community Encouraged To Be A Part Of Monday's MLK March

Community Encouraged To Be A Part Of Monday's MLK March

The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March begins at noon Monday (1/16/2017) at Central Magnet School and goes to the Patterson Community Center. Once there, a full afternoon of free activities telling about the Civil Rights Movement will be offered.

TSSAA Votes To Keep "Spring Fling" In 'Boro

TSSAA Votes To Keep

Middle Tennessee State University will continue its long-running and successful run of hosting state championships for select high school sports at its facilities following this week's decision by the TSSAA.

Ram's Road Reminders Through January 21st

Ram's Road Reminders Through January 21st

Whoever said "If you don't like today's weather, it will change tomorrow", certainly knew about Middle Tennessee. Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran said this gets construction crews off-schedule and that creates traffic challenges. He suggests you avoid these areas today through January 21st.

Rape Defense Class at MTSU

Rape Defense Class at MTSU

MTSU's popular Rape Aggression Defense classes will continue this spring with a new five-week session for safety-conscious women on and around the MTSU campus beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast--the DREAM lives on!

Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast--the DREAM lives on!

The Tennessee Room in MTSU's James Union Building was packed Saturday morning (1/14/2017) for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast sponsored by the Murfreesboro branch of the NAACP.

RCSO "Another One Bites The Dust"

RCSO

Another administrator promoted by Robert Arnold has been fired. On Thursday (1/12/2017) Major Derrell Cagle was relieved of his duties of overseeing the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

City Council Charter Change Resolution

City Council Charter Change Resolution

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday to adopt a resolution requesting the Tennessee General Assembly pass a Private Act amending the Murfreesboro Charter in order to fill the vacancy left by the late Vice Mayor Doug Young.

Rep. Bryan Terry, M.D. Named Chairman of Health Subcommittee

Rep. Bryan Terry, M.D. Named Chairman of Health Subcommittee

State Representative Bryan Terry, M.D. (R-Murfreesboro) has been appointed Chairman of the House Health Subcommittee. Speaker Beth Harwell made the announcement along with other committee assignments at the conclusion of the 110th General Assembly's organizational session that concluded on Thursday.

Scamming continues in Murfreesboro

Scamming continues in Murfreesboro

Scammers posing as Sheriff's Office deputies threatened to arrest citizens for missing jury duty unless they pay hundreds of dollars on Money.Pak cards, a Rutherford County Sheriff's detective said.

Sports, Weather, News on Text

Monday, June 27, 2011 11:09 pm

Sign up to receive updates on your cell phone of breaking news and traffic, weather bulletins or local sports scores. You sign up for each individually or receive all three alerts. There is no charge from NewsRadio WGNS. However, your cell carrier may charge for texting (unless you have purchased it with your cell plan).

Sign up HERE to receive News / Traffic Text Alerts

Sign up HERE to receive Weather Bulletin Text Alerts

Sign up HERE to receive Sports Score Text Alerts

On Demand

Wednesday, June 5, 2013 2:40 pm

Get A Book and Renew Your Drivers License At Library

Friday, January 13, 2017 8:01 am
Get A Book and Renew Your Drivers License At Library

The Linebaugh Library is taking "one stop shopping" to the highest level. While you're checking out a book, you can also renew your drivers license at the library.

Mike Fitzhugh Voted Interim Sheriff by Co. Commission

Thursday, January 12, 2017 8:22 pm
Mike Fitzhugh Voted Interim Sheriff by Co. Commission

The 21-member Rutherford County Commission voted retired Sheriff's Department Captain Mike Fitzhugh as interim sheriff

Murfreesboro man receives severe laceration to the hand in stabbing

Thursday, January 12, 2017 7:15 pm
Murfreesboro man receives severe laceration to the hand in stabbing

A 56 year old Murfreesboro man reported to police that he was stabbed in the hand. The report was filed at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Man tries to spend fake cash at a Murfreesboro non-profit

Thursday, January 12, 2017 7:07 pm
Man tries to spend fake cash at a Murfreesboro non-profit

Fake $20 bills continue to circulate Murfreesboro. The most recent report was filed by a non-profit on Memorial Blvd.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2 at Bonnaroo this year

Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:49 pm
Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2 at Bonnaroo this year

Bonnaroo announced that U2 will be headlining the 2017 music festival in Manchester earlier this week and Wednesday more performers were announced.

Volunteer Chaplain needed at the Murfreesboro Police Department

Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:00 pm
Volunteer Chaplain needed at the Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department officials recently announced the start of a Police Chaplain Program. The program materialized as the agency considered new ways to bring the community together with the Department.

Murfreesboro Schools Hosts African American Cultural Celebration

Thursday, January 12, 2017 5:31 pm
Murfreesboro Schools Hosts African American Cultural Celebration

African American art, cuisine, dance and more will be featured Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m., as Murfreesboro City Schools and Patterson Park Community Center...

Ruth. Co. Receives Extension for Hoops & Spring Fling

Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:54 pm
Ruth. Co. Receives Extension for Hoops & Spring Fling

The T-Double-S-Double-A's Board of Control voted to extend contracts with Rutherford County to continue to host state championships in several sports.

Senator Tracy appointed Speaker Pro Tempore of the Tennessee Senate

Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:23 pm
Senator Tracy appointed Speaker Pro Tempore of the Tennessee Senate

State Senator Jim Tracy (R-Shelbyville) has been appointed Speaker Pro Tempore of the Tennessee Senate. The announcement was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally today as the 110th General Assembly concluded their organizational session.

Stones River Mall introduces Movie at the Mall featuring 'Finding Dory' on January 16 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:20 pm
Stones River Mall introduces Movie at the Mall featuring 'Finding Dory' on January 16 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

Shoppers and their families are invited to Stones River Mall's first event of the year! Movie at the Mall will feature a free showing of Disney's "Finding Dory" at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Food Court.

WGNS Weather Eye
Murfreesboro, TN weather


